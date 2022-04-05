Elkin Ridge holds ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Elkin Ridge Apartments, which offers 66 new apartments for families in Elkin and the surrounding area, was held on Wednesday, March 30.

The $9.9 million project was led by former state lawmaker Jim Harrell’s real estate company Chatham Banks Development Group. On Wednesday, he was joined by Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop, many members of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, a representative from Tom Tillis’ office, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, project lenders, property management staff, as well as some apartment residents to celebrate the opening of the apartments. Among those in attendance were Tammy Stern of Mills Construction Company, apartment resident Sherry Boyd, Scott Farmer of the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, and Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce President David Steelman.

Elkin Ridge Apartments offers ten one-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom apartments, and 18 three-bedroom apartments. The apartments are spread across five residential buildings, which are situated on nearly 6.5 acres of land.

The complex includes a community building that houses the leasing office, a community room, laundry room, and computer center. There are also outdoor features on-site, including, a playground, a tot-lot, and covered picnic areas. The first tenants moved in last summer and the community quickly became 100% leased with a waiting list.

Elkin Ridge is an affordable housing community that was developed in part with funds from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The agency was created by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1973 and has financed over 306,100 affordable homes and apartments.

In addition, other funding partners are First Bank, RBC, CENTRANT, and the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. The owner of Elkin Ridge Apartments is Elkin Ridge, LLC.