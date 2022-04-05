Students attend Career Fair

Rid-A-Bug Exterminating is one of the local businesses with a booth set up at the career fair.

Representatives from local businesses at the job fair take a few moments to chat and get ready before the start of the fair.

Farm Bureau of Yadkin was onhand with a booth on Tuesday.

cWilkes Community College was at the career fair, with a display showing off the college’s building construction and architectural studies programs.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital was at the fair, sharing career info with students.

Northern Regional Hospital had a booth set up at the job fair.