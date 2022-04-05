Students attend Career Fair

April 5, 2022 Elkin Tribune Business, News 0
The Heritage Center in Elkin fills up quickly with students during a career fair held there, sponsored by Mercy and Truth Ministries.

<p>Rid-A-Bug Exterminating is one of the local businesses with a booth set up at the career fair.</p>

<p>Representatives from local businesses at the job fair take a few moments to chat and get ready before the start of the fair.</p>

<p>Farm Bureau of Yadkin was onhand with a booth on Tuesday.</p>

<p>cWilkes Community College was at the career fair, with a display showing off the college’s building construction and architectural studies programs.</p>

<p>Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital was at the fair, sharing career info with students.</p>

<p>Northern Regional Hospital had a booth set up at the job fair.</p>

The Heritage Center in Elkin was the site of a career fair sponsored by Mercy and Truth Ministries on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. A number of businesses from across the region were on hand, sharing information with students about potential career options.