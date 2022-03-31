Beals seeking non-partisan board nod

Saeli Beals Harris

Frank Beals, a resident of State Road, has announced his intentions to run for the South District seat of the Surry County Board of Commissioners by way of petition to run unaffiliated. Beals currently serves on the Elkin School Board but will not be running for a third term. Beals said he is a firm believer in term limits and said he felt it was time for him to move on from the school board. Beals said he initially planned to wait until the next election cycle but after learning his daughter would receive a scholarship for college he decided to pursue a seat on the county board now. As part of the petition process Beals will have to obtain signatures of 4% of registered Surry County voters, which totals 1,876.

Beals considers himself a lifelong Republican but said he has been greatly disheartened by the behavior of many representing the Grand Old Party in recent years.

As for running by petition to be on the November ballot, Beals said he hoped he would be able to “put some logic” back into the political process.

“I love my town and county but am disheartened to see a few of our commissioners, one of which will be my opponent, lose sight of their directive: to care for Surry County residents,” Beals said. “Commissioners serve all of the citizenry of our great county of Surry. It is discouraging to watch the population and job growth in North Carolina explode while simultaneously, during the tenure of my predecessor’s eleven years in office, the Surry County population and job growth have shrunk. Attacks on corporations and our greatest business givers have become commonplace for a few of our commissioners with examples of driving companies out of the county such as PayPal, which carried a price tag of $9,900 to the Surry tax payers, or the attempt to remove all Coke-a-Cola machines from county premises. Is it any wonder that companies are choosing to plant roots in counties that promote and welcome new business rather than publicly run companies out of the area? In a world of internet searches, this behavior is embarrassing and on permanent display.”

Beals went on to characterize some comments made in recent months by Surry County board members as “an attack on the human spirit.”

“I am also discouraged to see local government officials embrace the national media talking points,” Beals said. “Regardless of the side from which it comes, this hate does not align with the southern charm of Surry County that I have always loved. We are neighborly. We nurture our relations with graciousness. Our guide for humility should be that of the greatest generation of all time (the WWII generation); these great Americans lied about their age to bravely enter a war at the expense of death. Although the voices of this generation are becoming softer, the legacy of mild-mannered love toward every human being will never leave me.

“The rhetoric that our commissioner repeats from the national news media allows the hate of other places to seep into Surry County and is not productive for our community. The Board is choosing to penalize our corporate citizens for exercising free speech while supporting, with their silence, the vulgar flags showing up in our neighbors yards with verbiage which our children should not be seeing or uttering. This lack of respect for our brothers/sisters is destroying the tranquility of our life in Surry County,” added Beals.

Economic job growth is what Beals said he would focus on if he succeeds in getting on the November ballot and winning the election in November.

“I will strive for the expansion of existing business, ending the attacks on our very giving corporate citizens (Coke-A-Cola), and creating package deals for business ventures that exceed those of the surrounding area. We can blame our lack of jobs on the lack of workforce, but we are chasing our tails if we use this as an excuse. Job creation will bring the necessary workforce to Surry County. We have the greatest schools in the state. We have one of the greatest community colleges in the state, yet our graduates are pushed out by the lack of opportunities and available jobs. We have bragging rights on the highest high school graduation levels, but the population living in Surry has one of the lower graduation rates. This is the outcome of educated young people leaving our area to find work. Let’s focus on our people here in Surry and begin to solve our opioid problems by keeping these idle minds busy with work that pays double the minimum wage rather than a dollar over. Our resources, both natural and institutional, make Surry County a great place to live. Let’s shift our focus from the divisive dialogue at the national level to the citizens of this county and what’s best and necessary for our community,” Beals concluded.

Incumbent Eddie Harris faces challenger in primary

While it will be November before Beals name will possibly appear before voters on a ballot, incumbent Commissioner Eddie Harris will face a challenger in the May primary. Tessa Saeli, of Elkin, will vie for the South District seat on the county board.

“I decided to run because I felt the nudging of God to do so,” said Saeli. “After much prayer and conversation from family and friends, it was confirmed that I should step up to the plate and bring fresh wind as a female candidate. I believe change is good and needed if we want to grow. At some point the carousel horses have to stop going around and go run an actual race.”

Supporting the county’s substance abuse recovery program is something Saeli said would be important to her if elected.

“My background in prison chaplaincy, staff at local homeless shelters, a life coach, an ordained minister and counselor has afforded me to see the real side of drug addiction and recovery,” she said. “I have a passion for preventing the problem before it starts. Stopping the ‘falling in the river’ instead of always pulling the drowning out is my heart. Having had several conversations with the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Team, I want to allocate all of my salary, should I become a commissioner, to the Recovery Team to aid in their efforts.”

“I would also like to see a collaborative effort involving our amazing small businesses in the county to pull together our resources and make Surry County a sought after place to live, raise a family as well as visit,” Saeli added.

On his run to reclaim his seat on the board, Harris said, he is running to continue the work he believes Surry County voters have elected him to do.

“I am running for a fourth term because I am honored to serve our citizens. I appreciate the support the working people of Surry County have shown me in these last 12 years and I am humbled for that support,” he said.

Harris listed several reasons he believes he is the person for the job, but first on his list was keeping taxes and spending low.

“I will continue to honor our citizens by running their county government like a business and spend their tax dollars in a conservative common sense fashion. I will insist that our taxes remain low and unchanged in support of our working citizens and seniors who have to choose between paying their property taxes, paying their power bill, buying their groceries and their medicine.”

He also cited a number of other areas in which he believes he should continue focusing if he wins re-election.

“I will continue the war on substance abuse and drugs in our county that has been ongoing for four years in a comprehensive prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery fashion. I will continue to put county resources to combat litter and implement our program to get nonviolent prisoners on our roadsides to pick up trash. I will make my decisions to mirror the views of what I believe to be those of the overwhelming majority of the common ordinary working men and women in our county.

“I will continue to stand four square against the divisive, disruptive woke social justice equity agenda that big corporations, liberal politicians and unelected big tech oligarchs are pushing in government and our public schools. I am humbled to serve our citizens.”