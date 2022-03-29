York honored with ‘Good Scout’ award

The Seven Rivers District of the Old Hickory Council, BSA, honored Gary York, owner of WIFM, with its annual Good Scout Award. York was recognized for his many years of giving to the Elkin community and his willingness to always be prepared to help with projects. The award breakfast also served as a fundraising opportunity for the District with funds raised in York’s honor. The award was presented by the District Chair, Daron Atkins who is also a sports analyst for WIFM Radio during football season.