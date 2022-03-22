Historic farm ready for guests

HAMPTONVILLE — A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Buzzard Rock to celebrate the newest chapter of this 300-year-old farm. The ceremony is scheduled for April 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm. The rain date is scheduled for April 13, 2022 at 4:30 pm. Enjoy light snacks, beverages, tours, and networking with local leaders.

The farmhouse at Buzzard Rock is a relaxing retreat in Hamptonville, NC. This 100-acre operational farm is ideal for a company get-a-way, romantic weekend, or guests who crave a timeless outdoor adventure. Explore wooded walking trails, fish in the South Yadkin River, or watch a gorgeous sunrise from the couch on the back porch. Enjoy the solitude of the farm, visit the local wineries, or step back in time in Amish country.

The farm at Buzzard Rock offers fishing, hiking, tubing, swimming, camping, an event venue for weddings and special occasions, a boutique conference center, and a four-bedroom short term rental for up to 14-guests. The short-term rental, known as the farmhouse, is available to rent immediately with many dates being reserved throughout the spring of 2022. Hiking is available immediately. Tubing, fishing, swimming, camping, the event venue, and boutique conference [ MORE ] center will be available summer 2022.

The farm at Buzzard Rock shares a rich history that began when the Allred family settled in Yadkin County during the mid-1730s. The farm raised dairy cows, chickens, and produced tobacco for significant distributors. The property remained in the Allred family for nearly 300 years until the previous owner’s retirement in 2021. The farmhouse was constructed in 1945 with repurposed wood from the original homestead.

The farmhouse is a short walk from the historic Buzzard Rock. Legend says placing your hand upon the rock bestows blessings and good luck to a marriage. Whether or not you believe the legend, Buzzard Rock is worth the hike, for its breathtaking views of the Yadkin River.

Guests could reserve their stay and learn more at www.buzzardrockfarm.com. The ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public. During the ribbon cutting, guests could tour the farmhouse, conference center, trails, and hike to Buzzard Rock. Light refreshments and beverages will be served. To RSVP for the ribbon cutting, visit www.buzzardrockfarm.com/ribbon-cutting/.

“As a 100-acre farm owner, we provide a respite for guests from their overworked, hectic, and challenging lives. Our mission is to preserve a piece of Yadkin Valley history, encourage outdoor exploration, and increase awareness and interest in North Carolina agriculture,” said Roxanne Reed, co-owner.

“We are honored to be trusted with the care of the historic Allred Farm. We endeavor to keep the original heritage alive while giving it a modern update. We have converted the original barn into our residence, and currently transforming the original tobacco packhouse and drying barn into a modern conference center and venue. We look forward to our family becoming part of this farm’s great legacy,” added co-owner Ron Reed.