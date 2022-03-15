Hugh Chatham donates food, funds to local ministry

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital team members recently collected food and monetary donations to benefit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry (Tri-C) with its “Souper Bowl” event. The annual fundraiser, held during Super Bowl week, invites team members to provide a cash, PTO, or food donation, and in return receive a bowl of soup prepared by the Hugh Chatham Café.

The hospital’s Best Place to Work Team, which plans events, created the fundraiser in 2020. Souper Bowl 2020, the first event of its kind at the hospital, raised $688.75 and collected 1,010 pounds of food for Tri-C. This year, 936 pounds of food was collected and $7,913.80 was raised to benefit the organization, fulfilling the community’s need for the next three to four months.

“We use about 11,000 pounds of food each month and depend on donations to support our community and ministry. In addition to our normal distribution of food, we are also supporting the schools in the area with their back pack programs. Many times students receive their one meal per day through the school system. The back pack program allows our students to take food home on the weekends so they have meals while they aren’t at school,” said Warren Bates, board member and former president for Tri-C.

Josh Vogler, chair of the Best Place to Work Team and Wellness Program Leader, said “Our team takes great joy in hosting this event each year. We have been fortunate to contribute to Tri-C over the last three years, which is very rewarding. Not only are we donating to a great cause, but it’s also an opportunity for our employees to become involved with the community.”

“The hospital is always willing to invest in our community, added Bates. “We appreciate their contributions and willingness to support this local initiative.”