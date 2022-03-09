E. Main St. closed near Yadkin Valley General Store due to sinkhole

Road closure at 302. E. Main Street in Elkin due to a sinkhole. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune

A large sinkhole opened up in front of Yadkin Valley General Store, located at 302. E. Main St. Elkin, late Tuesday afternoon. A representative from N.C. DOT has said the road there will likely be blocked there for several days while the situation is evaluated and repaired. Failure of a nearby culvert may have been the cause of the sinkhole, according to N.C. DOT.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said a deep dip in the road has been visible in the location for some time now and DOT had been alerted.

The owner of Yadkin Valley General Store has announced via Facebook that the store will remain open. Customers will need to park and enter via the Standard St. entrance.