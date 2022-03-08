Surry-Yadkin Works places 80 Interns for Spring Semester

North Surry HS: Left to right, top to bottom: First row, North Surry High School: Trista Berrier, Caleb Collins, Randy “Jacob” Collins, Trevor Isaacs, (second row) Alexander Kaufman, William “Garrett” Keller, Bentley “Keaston” Kyle, Rylan Loggins, (third row) Valerie “Layne” McCreary, Logan Montgomery, Natalie Payne, Tyler Ramey, (fourth row) Weatherly Reeves and Bradley “Ryan” Simmons. North Surry HS and Surry Early College HS: Left to right, top to bottom: First row, North Surry High School: Alec Singleton, Darin Vannieuwkoop, Bryson Wilson. Surry Early College High School: Eli Brolin, (second row) Maylin Castillo, Britza Chavez-Arellano, Elorah Gillespie, Brianna Key, (third row) Evelin Lara, Jesus Nava, Mariela Secundino and Noah Smith. East Surry HS: Left to right, top to bottom: First row, East Surry High School: Kylie Bruner, Jose Campos-Rosas, Maria Chilton, Jackie Dezarn, (second row) Alyson Huybert, Hannah Johnston, Jorja Kiser, Jamariah Lowery, (third row) Joshua Montalvo, Kate Parks, Cristina Seawell, Calista Stone, (fourth row) Brianna Whitaker, Clara Willard and Ben Yount. Surry Central HS and Yadkin Early College HS: Left to right, top to bottom: First row, Surry Central High School: Jake Brettl, Ellen Bryant, Janet Cabrera-Cano, Madison Freeman, (second row) Daisy Garcia, Austin Haynes, Enoc Lopez, Callie Moore, (third row) Matthew Ring, Katelyn Willis. Yadkin Early College High School: Argenis Carrasco, Gisell Hernandez Aguilera, (fourth row) Hayleigh Howard, Ashley Medel-Patricio and Olivia Pizzuti. Forbush HS and Starmount HS:Left to right, top to bottom: First row, Forbush High School: Amber Bingaman, Cannon Doub, Ana Gutierrez, Dharma Jennings, (second row) Samantha Lunsford, Ashlyn Shore, Arden Wagoner. Starmount High School: Davion Coleman, (third row) Keagan Gurley, Hannah Hall, Katlyn Hudspeth and Diego Zuniga.

Surry-Yadkin Works has placed 80 students in internships for the Spring 2022 semester. The program is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.

The Surry-Yadkin Works interns are working in 44 businesses and organizations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties. These students along with their high schools, workplaces, and job titles are as follows:

Elkin High School: Addison Blackwelder, Prism Medical, Business Development Intern; Summer Bryant, Animal Ark, Vet Tech; Katherine Carter, Lindsey Edwards and Kayla Nguyen, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, CNA Interns; Alexander Cassanova Marcial, Town of Elkin, Community Outreach; Amani Tilley, Tampco, Machine Intern; and Brandon Vargas, Yadkin Collision Center, Body Work.

Mount Airy High School: Brett Pruett, Yadkin Valley Cabinet Company, Cabinet Maker; Jillian Sheets, Interlam Design, Social Media Marketing Intern; and Luke Slate, Cooke Rentals, Service & Maintenance.

North Surry High School: Trista Berrier and Natalie Payne, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentices; Caleb Collins, Surry Communications, Mapping Intern; Randy “Jacob” Collins, Surry County Schools, Tutor; Trevor Isaacs, Smith-Rowe, Project Management; Alexander Kaufhold, Southland Trucking, IT Assistant; William “Garrett” Keller and Alec Singleton, Scenic Automotive, Automotive Technicians; Bentley “Keaston” Kyle, Wayne Farms, Feed Mill Intern; Rylan Loggins, Altec, Parts/Shipping; Valerie “Layne” McCreary, Surry County EMS, EMT Assistant; Logan Montgomery, Bottomley Enterprise, Logistics Intern; Tyler Ramey, Altec, Transportation Intern; Weatherly Reeves, LazerEdge, Social Media Marketing Intern; Bradley “Ryan” Simmons, Smith-Rowe, Construction Intern; Darin Vannieuwkoop, Surry Community College, HVAC Intern; and Bryson Wilson, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, OR Attendant.

East Surry High School: Kylie Bruner, Hannah Johnston, Kate Parks, Cristina Seawell and Clara Willard, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentices; Jose Campos-Rosas, Pilot Mechanical, HVAC Tech; Maria Chilton, Mount Pilot Child Enrichment Center, Childcare Intern; Jackie Dezarn, REF Properties, Office Assistant; Alyson Huybert, Children’s Center of Surry, Teen Court; Jorja Kiser, Shelton Vineyards, Food Service; Jamariah Lowery, G&B Energy, Customer Services Representative; Joshua Montalvo, Shenandoah Furniture, Packing/Truck Loading; Calista Stone, Pilot Mountain Elementary School, Teacher’s Assistant Intern; Brianna Whitaker, Surry-Yadkin EMC, Accounting Intern; and Ben Yount, Pilot Mountain Rapid Lube, Automotive Tech.

Surry Central High School: Jake Brettl, Leonard, Manufacturing Intern; Ellen Bryant, Northern Regional Hospital, Medical Assistant; Janet Cabrera-Cano, Leonard, Materials Intern; Madison Freeman, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, OR Attendant; Daisy Garcia, Altec, Facilities & Safety & Training Intern; Austin Haynes, Oneida Business Enterprises, Welding Intern; Enoc Lopez, Smith-Rowe, Yard Crew; Callie Moore, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentice; Matthew Ring, Surry Community College, HVAC Intern; and Katelyn Willis, Walgreen Pharmacy – Dobson, Pharmacy Tech.

Surry Early College High School: Eli Brolin, Southland Trucking, IT Intern; Maylin Castillo, Altec, Training Intern; Britza Chavez-Arellano, Surry Community College, Math/Physics Assistant; Elorah Gillespie, Scenic Automotive, Social Media/Marketing Intern; Brianna Key and Mariela Secundino, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentices; Evelin Lara, Scenic Automotive, Automotive Technician; Jesus Nava, Altec, Maintenance Intern; and Noah Smith, Southland Transport, Automotive Technician.

Forbush High School: Amber Bingaman, Yadkin County Schools, Social Services; Cannon Doub, Quality Steel Fabrication, Welding; Ana Gutierrez, Mountain Valley Hospice, CNA Pre-Apprentice; Dharma Jennings, Austin Enclosures, Welding; Samantha Lunsford, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Physicians Services Intern; Ashlyn Shore, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentice; and Arden Wagoner, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, CNA Intern.

Starmount High School: Davion Coleman and Hannah Hall, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentices; Keagan Gurley, Austin Enclosures, Manufacturing; Katlyn Hudspeth, Yadkin County Government, Accounting Intern; and Diego Zuniga, Starmount High School, Office Assistant.

Yadkin Early College High School: Argenis Carrasco, Hampton Inn/Shelton, Front Desk Assistant; Elizabeth Church, G&B Energy Elkin, Customer Service; Gisell Hernandez Aguilera, Northern Regional Hospital, CNA Pre-Apprentice; Hayleigh Howard, Shelton Vineyards, Tours/Sales; Ashley Medel-Patricio, Yadkin Health Department, Hands of Hope/Yadkin Medical Clinic; and Olivia Pizzuti, Surry-Yadkin Works, Social Media Marketing Intern.

Of these students, 22 are returning for their second semester as an intern in the Surry-Yadkin Works program. Three students are returning for their third semester.

The students began their internships on January 10, and they will work through May 13. They will receive high school or college credit for their employment along with a stipend each month for travel expenses. Many of the students’ positions are paid as well.

For more information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director, at (336) 401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org. You can also follow Surry-Yadkin Works on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram @surryyadkinworks and on Twitter @SurYadWorks.