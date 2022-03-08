Stone Mountain State Park March program calendar

March 10 @ 10:00am Heads, Hearts, and “Tales” Still Hike: Join a ranger at Garden Creek Church for a one mile hike to an abandoned still site. Hear some ‘shiner lore and learn a little about the distilling process. Bring water, snacks, good shoes, walking sticks, and whatever else you need for a comfortable, easy hike. Weather permitting.

March 13 @ 3:00pm Tree Pruning: Join a ranger at the visitor center to learn about proper tree pruning techniques to ensure proper growth and health.

March 20 @ 3:00pm Children’s Scavenger Hunt: Join at ranger at the visitor center for a scavenger hunt to try to find some of plants, animal tracks, and insects that you may come across while hiking in the park.

March 27 @ 3:00pm Spring Hike: Naturally Wonderful Waterfalls: Join a ranger at the upper trailhead parking area for a 1.2 mile moderate out and back hike to the top of Stone Mountain Falls to take a look at the park’s largest waterfall and some of the changes since the prescribed burn in 2021. Weather permitting.