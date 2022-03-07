State OKs 4 Surry early voting sites

This is the scene at an early voting station in Mount Airy during a past election, with a state board deciding Monday that it will operate again this year along with others in Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin.

RALEIGH — Early voting sites will be located in all four municipalities of Surry County for an upcoming primary, the North Carolina State Board of Elections decided Monday morning in a 4-1 vote.

While such actions on polling sites usually occur at the local level, an attempt by the Surry County Board of Elections to do so at a meeting in Dobson on Feb. 9 had failed.

The board voted 3-2 then to operate four one-stop early voting sites — in Dobson, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin — matching the number for the last election in November 2020, which followed another 3-2 vote against having just the Dobson location.

But since that outcome, made along party lines, to open all four for the May 17 primary wasn’t unanimous, the state board was required to settle the matter, which occurred Monday morning during a meeting in Raleigh accessible via Facebook.

A representative of both sides of the Surry issue — the minority and majority positions — was allotted time to express his opinion before the State Board of Elections members.

Democrat Clark Comer, one of three members of that party on the county elections board, was selected to represent the majority and Republican Jerry Forestieri, the minority position. Forestieri is one of two GOP members of the Surry group.

State board of elections members seemed to be swayed by information Comer presented about the demographics of Surry County, especially Stella Anderson, who said these were similar to her home county of Watauga.

Comer indicated that maintaining sites in all four municipalities would provide a convenient means of casting ballots by members of all population groups spread across the county, including African-Americans, while not favoring any political party.

Forestieri focused on the cost-per-vote involved with providing all four locations.

As a supporter of the much-debated voter ID provision, which is not a requirement at this time, Forestieri also has been concerned about the security of elections. He says this could be magnified by having more than just the one state-mandated early voting location, at the Surry Board of Elections in Dobson.

Comer attempted to counter the security issue when offering his comments after Forestieri spoke.

“Our belief in safe elections is important to us,” he said of Surry officials as a whole.

The state board also seem to put much stock in the fact that funding for the four sites in Surry already has been budgeted for 2022.

Surry Director of Elections Michella Huff, who was subjected to questioning about this by the state board, confirmed that the budget for this year was based on the one for the 2020 general election with the full slate of locations.

This led immediately to a motion being introduced by one of the state board members to approve all four early voting sites in Surry, which was approved.

Surry was not the only locality where non-unanimous one-stop early voting plans were decided Monday, with others scheduled involving Bladen, Chatham, Columbus, Gates, Lincoln and Pasquotank counties.

