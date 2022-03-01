WIC program provides nutrition education over the phone

Responding rapidly to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Senate approved a bill in response to COVID-19 which allows WIC providers the authority to waive the physical presence requirement and deferment of anthropometric and bloodwork requirements to allow remote appointments. The NC WIC Program has been granted the approval of waivers to permit providers of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) the ability to conduct all appointments remotely by phone through July 2022. These flexibilities are essential as the WIC Program adapts and identifies new practices to serve participants’ needs.

The WIC Program is available Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 5:00pm and located at 118 Hamby Rd, Dobson. To be eligible a person must reside in North Carolina; be a pregnant woman, post-partum or breastfeeding woman who has had a baby in the last six months; an infant; or a child up to the fifth birthday; meet income eligibility requirements: All Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services (food stamps) and Work First recipients meet the WIC income eligibility criteria; and/or have an identified nutritional risk as determined by a health professional. Call the Surry County WIC office to apply or renew services by phone at 336-401-8450.