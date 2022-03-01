Inmate dies at Surry County Detention Center

A female inmate at the Surry County Detention Center died Monday night, after having been jailed earlier in the day on a failure to appear charge relating to an earlier driving while intoxicated case.

Few details are being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, in a written statement released this morning, said that Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, had a “medical emergency” while in custody at the center.

“Detention staff located the inmate and immediately started emergency medical care,” Sheriff Hiatt said in the statement. “Surry County Emergency Medical Services was notified of the event by detention staff and arrived to assist a short time later. Ms. Hicks passed at the scene.”

Captain Scott Hudson said Hicks had been brought to the jail by officers from the Mount Airy Police Department at 5:05 p.m. that day. While he could not release details of the “medical emergency,” he did say “It appears to be a medical emergency and it is not due to suicide.”

The sheriff said his office has informed both the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office of the death. As a matter of policy, he said the SBI is conducting an investigation into her death.

The SBI did not immediately respond to telephone messages and email questions sent to their offices regarding the probe. Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.