Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl results

The Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl was held Feb. 19, 2022 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy. The winner was the team from Mount Airy High School with North Surry High School as runner up. North Surry made Mount Airy fight for the win. The two teams had to compete with each other in back-to-back matches before Mount Airy won 120-80.

The event is an academic competition for high school students. Eight area high school teams competed including Alleghany, East Surry, Elkin, Mount Airy, North Surry, South Stokes, Stokes Early College, and Yadkin Early College.

The event includes two teams of four team members each competing with each other to answer questions about science, mathematics, social studies, literature, and current events. The event is double elimination so that all teams are involved for several rounds.

