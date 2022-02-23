Fire at Boonville home leads to discovery of drugs, weapons

BOONVILLE — A fire at a residence in Boonville on Feb. 16 has lead authorities to arrest two people on drug charges. The Boonville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire during which time firefighters located a suspicious substance and contacted the Boonville Police officer on scene.

Following an investigation it was determined that the substance was an illegal controlled substance. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division was requested for assistance. After a search warrant was executed a search of the residence led to the seizure of the drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

The Boonville Police Department seized more than 12 pounds of marijuana, an ar-15 rifle and a 44 magnum revolver from the residence.

Carlos Amador Pena, age 50, and Reyna Avilez Arciniega, age 52, were both charged with one count of the following charges: Felony Trafficking Schedule IV controlled substance, Marijuana; Felony Possession Schedule IV controlled substance; Felony Manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance; Felony Possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance; Felony Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance; and Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken before a magistrate and received a $25,000 unsecured bond and released.

According to authorities, the fire started in a cabinet in the basement. It was caused by a marijuana smoking device that was apparently still burning when laid on top of about a two pound bag of marijuana which caught fire along with other combustible material in the cabinet spreading the flames to the upstairs.

Chief Jeff Hobson of the Boonville Police Department thanked the Sheriff’s Office for assistance during the investigation.

Tthe seizure of the drugs and weapons would not have been possible without the assistance of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. A small department does not have the resources to conduct this type of seizure without help. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is always there when we need them and eager to assist us,” Hobson said.