Yellow Door Café to open soon

Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Yellow Door Cafe on Standard St. Holly Lamm | The Tribune Chef Jeff Taylor and Suzanne Puckett of the Yellow Door Cafe. Holly Lamm | The Tribune

A ribbon cutting, hosted by the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, was held for The Yellow Door Café, 280 Standard St., Tuesday morning in Elkin. The restaurant is expected to open mid-March. Chef Jeff Taylor said the café is going to be all about “good southern hospitality and good food.”

French country is the theme for the restaurant which will serve breakfast and lunch items as well as offer picnic and take and bake selections. Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting featured a mini-buffet of items that will be offered at the restaurant including quiche, sausage rolls, pimento cheese and more.

Taylor said the menu will change seasonally and will feature locally-sourced goods as much as possible.

Quiche, eggs benedict, and chicken and waffles are just a few of the selections that will be offered at The Yellow Door Café.

Taylor said in addition to the restaurant menu, there will be plenty of selections for area visitors who are hiking the trails or checking out local wineries. A selection of to-go items such as cold cut sandwiches, dips and charcuterie boxes will be available for purchase.

For now the café will be open for breakfast and lunch but Taylor said there are plans to offer occasional pop-up evening meals. For the pop-up events Taylor said he hopes to partner with area wineries to feature a local wine selection and donate a portion of proceeds to charity.

The restaurant will also have a screen inside showcasing area events.

“We want to be very community oriented,” Taylor said.