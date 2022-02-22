Hop on the Elkin Vine Line

The Vine Line pulls in at Shadow Springs winery in Yadkin County. Courtesy photo Shannon and Denny Lazar. Courtesy photo A group of ladies enjoy an outing in Yadkin Valley Wine Country on the Vine Line. Courtesy photo Elkin Vine Line winery hoppers take visitors to local wineries and eateries in the Elkin area and beyond. Courtesy photo Denny and Shannon Lazar of the Elkin Vine Line are honored with an award from the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune

The Lazars, Shannon and Denny, may be transplants to Elkin, but they have embraced their new hometown with such passion that their business was recently honored with the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Rebel Good Tourism Award for 2021. The Lazars moved to the area a few years ago after finding it “by accident” while searching for a historic home which they hoped to turn into a Bed and Breakfast.

After moving to Elkin, the couple learned they were smack in the middle of wine country.

“We love all things wine,” said Denny. “The fact that we’re in this burgeoning wine region is just amazing to us.”

The two found their way around to numerous area wineries but found it a little difficult at first. There should be a better way, especially for visitors or newcomers to get to the wineries they thought.

The light came on with a brand new idea for the Lazars during an Elkin town meeting when an outside consultant commented on tourism opportunities in the area and wondered why there weren’t buses lined up downtown to take visitors to the local wineries.

The Elkin Vine Line was soon to come after this revelation.

The new venture for the Lazars, a station downtown with a fleet of vans that could take visitors to wineries, first went into action in February of 2020. Of course, everything came to a halt amid the initial pandemic shutdown, but as wineries reopened in 2020, the Vine Line, too, went back into operation.

By August of 2020, Dennis said things we were really rocking and rolling.

“We’re trying to keep up with the demand,” he said. He said more than 1,400 people have used the service so far.

The Elkin Vine Line’s winery hopper vans operate five different lines which each include four wineries and an eatery. A sixth line is expected to open soon.

Customers, even groups as small as two, can book which line they prefer, and catch the van at its downtown stop to begin a day of wine adventures. The Vine Line also offers private bookings for larger groups and even add-ons such as transport to and from area B and Bs, hotels or RV Parks.

The feedback from customers is nothing but rave reviews said both Denny and Shannon.

“People absolutely love it,” said Denny. “Everybody’s kind of quiet when you first start but by the second winery, everybody’s friends. They’re friends for the rest of the day. They’re going to dinner together. They make friends on the Vine Line.”

“People thank us all the time,” Shannon added. “They tell us there is no way they could see and do all that they wanted to in the area without the Vine Line.”

The Vine Line’s regular routes include local eateries such as The Reeves Café, Barking Coyote or Shiloh General Store. In addition to the stops the vans make, the Lazars are big promoters of other places to shop, stay or dine and always telling their customers. It was this promotion of the Yadkin Valley that gained them the recognition with the Tourism Award from the Yadkin Valley Chamber.

“We always drive through downtown so that we can show them a little bit of Main Street,” Shannon said. “We’re kind of the concierges for Elkin. Anybody who walks into the Heritage Center on Saturdays we help them.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to give back to the town in that way,” Shannon added.

“It’s in our DNA to try to help people,” Denny said.

The Lazars said they were surprised and honored to receive the award from The Chamber, but most of all they are simply proud to be a part of the Yadkin Valley wine region and be able to contribute to increased tourism to the area.

“We’re very in tune with the fact that we’ve got this hidden gem area of North Carolina and we love seeing people come here and enjoy it and we love being a part of it,” said Denny. “We think we’re one of the missing pieces in order for people to more fully explore the Yadkin Valley region.”

To learn more or book a winery tour on the Elkin Vine Line, visit elkinvineline.com.