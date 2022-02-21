Masks could become optional for Elkin students

Elkin City Schools will once again revisit its mask policy as well its COVID-19 testing policy in a special called meeting via Zoom at 2:30 on Wednesday. The school system has revisited the policy during its monthly meetings this school year, each time voting to keep face coverings mandatory for students and staff, despite pushback from some parents.

At the Jan. 24 school board meeting, parent Tammy Callahan, who has spoken several times at previous meetings, reiterated that she was not in favor of the mask requirement and that she thought masks should be an optional choice for parents and students.

“I believe the mask mandate is hurting our children, mentally and physically,” Callahan said in part.

Elkin City Schools Superintendent Myra Cox said the recommendation to the board on Wednesday will be to end the mask mandate and move to a mask optional policy as well as to end the periodic COVID testing of student athletes. Up to this point in the school year any student participating in athletics was required to participate in pool COVID-19 testing at least every other week.

In a press conference on Feb. 17, Governor Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates. The decision came in light of improving metrics on COVID-19 case counts and the availability of vaccines in the state.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day to day life,” said Governor Cooper. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”

Yadkin County students, with the exception of the Early College, moved to a mask optional policy Monday after the Yadkin School Board approved ending the mask requirement in a special meeting held Feb. 17. Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin issued a video message to students and parents on other updates to the NC Toolkit, a document which has driven school safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

“There are two major changes in the toolkit that will effect our schools,” Martin said. “These adjustments are the elimination of contact tracing in North Carolina schools and the practice of keeping students and staff who are not symptomatic out of school after possible exposure to COVID-19, assuming they haven’t tested positive after exposure.”

“These changes will help us keep even more students in school,” said Martin.

Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be excluded from school for at least five days and will need to wear a mask when returning to schools for days 6 -10, Martin explained.