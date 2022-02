The Elkin City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting by electronic means at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to consider its policy on face coverings and COVID-19 testing protocols.

The access information for members of the public to participate in this meeting is as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96354089052?pwd=ZVVDZmdCNWRQNEUyalkxT3FtN1d4QT09

The Zoom invite link is also posted on the ECS main website.