Yadkin County Land Use Plan Committee to hold community meetings

The Yadkin County Land Use Plan Committee will hold three Community meetings for public input on the update of the Yadkin County Land Use Plan.

The Yadkin County Future Land Use Plan is used to help guide and shape development and preservation of Yadkin County land over the next ten years and beyond. The current Yadkin County Land Use Plan was adopted in 2011 and has been used over the past ten years. Once complete, the updated plan will be instrumental for Yadkin County’s future development.

The plan will help answer: Where in Yadkin County should development go? What types of development does Yadkin County want and need? What areas should be preserved? What are the citizen’s priorities when planning for Yadkin County’s future?

Public participation is crucial to help answer these questions accurately. Yadkin County needs public input to ensure representation of the will of the citizens in regards to land use and development. Meetings will include development surveys, mapping station and general information sessions.

The schedule for the three public meetings is:

Tuesday, February 22 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Forbush High School Media Center. 1525 Falcon Rd, East Bend

Saturday, February 26 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Yadkin County Agricultural & Educational Building, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville

Thursday, March 3 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Starmount High School, 2516 Longtown Rd, Boonville

In addition to these community meetings, an important survey about Yadkin County’s Future Land use and development will be mailed to all Yadkin County residents within the Yadkin County Annual Report. The Yadkin County Land Use Plan Survey, current Yadkin County Land Use Plan and more information can be found at www.yadkincountync.gov.

For additional information please contact Yadkin County Zoning Officer Seth Harris at 336-849-7698