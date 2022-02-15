Motorcyclist killed in Elkin crash

A Wilkes County Man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was driving just outside of Elkin was struck by a vehicle pulling onto the road, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported the fatality after a traffic collision in Wilkes County Monday on NC 268 outside of Elkin.

An investigation into the crash found an Oldsmobile Bravada was travelling south and towing a trailer on Edwards Lakeview Drive. The driver attempted a left turn onto NC 268, but failed to yield to a westbound motorcycle that was already in the lane.

The motorcycle overturned after impact, with the driver colliding with the trailer.

Matthew Curry, 39, was identified as the driver of the Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle. He sustained critical injuries in the crash, and was transported to High Chatam Memorial Hospital in Elkin, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reginal Shumate, 56, the driver of the Oldsmobile was not injured in the crash. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Misdemeanor death by vehicle in North Carolina is considered an A1 misdemeanor. A Class A1 misdemeanor, the most serious type of misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of 150 days in jail and a discretionary fine.

Officials say after their intitial investigation that impairment was not a contributing factor to the accident.