Elkin educators attend conference in Finland

Myra Cox, Pam Colbert and Emily Rycroft bundled up in their snowmobiling gear during an educational visit to Finland. A reindeer in Finland. Educators take a snowshoe hike during an educational conference in Finland. Inside a classroom in Finland.

Administrative leaders with Elkin City Schools spent a week in Finland learning about that country’s highly-respected educational methods. Among the travelers from Elkin to Finland were Elkin City Schools Superintendent Myra Cox, Director of Global Studies and Virtual Learning Pam Colbert and Elkin Elementary School Principal Emily Rycroft.

The school leaders participated in the Lapland International Forum on Education (LIFE 2022) along with educators from 18 other countries.

Rycroft said the conference was very affirming to her that many of the educational methods the school system already knows to be effective were among the things being taught. Though much of the freedom that educators and students in Finland enjoy is not exactly feasible within the framework educators must abide by, Rycroft, Cox, and Colbert said they are hopeful they can incorporate some of the Finnish educational philosophies here in Elkin.

“In Finland they really accentuate the outdoors and nature and getting the kids into nature from an early age,” Colbert said. “We have so many opportunities to teach our kids by walking our trails, working in the creeks, being able to utilize what we have.”

The Finnish children are out enjoying and learning outdoors from an early age and even in extreme temperatures, Colbert said. Rycroft said this is one aspect she thinks Elkin Elementary can immediately begin doing more of.

“We live in a town that is so rich with different learning environments; we have the rivers, we have the trails, we have the parks, we have a historic downtown within walking distance, we need to get there more,” Rycroft said.

Cox said her biggest takeaway from the conference in Finland was the belief that “every pupil is unique and has the right to a high quality education.”

“They want to produce happy children and they want their learning environment to be very student centered,” she said. “Their teachers really get to know each child in the classroom from their ability to their interests and they plan lessons to target those. It’s not a one size fits all education framework, it’s very varied and authentic.”

Students in Finland are given much more freedom to take charge of their own learning.

“We noticed that there were many more observations of students being independent thinkers and leaners and being responsible for their learning than we see here in the United States,” Cox said. “They really are developing their students into human beings and preparing them to be citizens of their world.”

The trio of Elkin educators not only participated in the conference but were able to immerse themselves in some unique cultural experiences while in Finland from snowmobiling and viewing the aurora borealis to eating traditional Finnish foods.

“I was so afraid to eat moose or reindeer, but they are so very tasty,” Cox said. “Just trying those new things to eat was very exciting.”

Rycroft said her meal in a Finnish restaurant their first night there, consisting of reindeer filet over pureed root vegetables, was her favorite.

“It was a little gamey but tender as filet,” she said. She added that she didn’t want to reveal to her students back home that she had eaten reindeer since the next day of their trip included a trip to Santa’s village with an actual reindeer farm.

“It was negative something degrees and we’re riding snowmobiles down a completely frozen over river out to this authentic reindeer farm where there were reindeer sleigh rides, a fire with warm cider, there was a storyteller,” Cox described. “It was just amazing in that winter wonderland, memories I will cherish forever.”

Colbert and Rycroft also experienced the cultural tradition of an ice bath while in Finland.

“They lie and say it’s invigorating,” Colbert laughed, “It was not invigorating, it was cold. It was really really cold.”

The two said the trek, maybe 50 feet or so, back to the hut to get redressed after their dip in the freezing waters was the worst part. Despite the cold, both said they were glad they experienced it.

The conference’s theme was “learning together” and that is something Cox said they hope to bring back more of in the school system, collaborative learning.

“I appreciate the opportunity the Board of Education gave us to participate in this educational and cultural experience because the interaction with the participants from across 18 countries and observing the interactions of the teachers and students in the schools really made it clear just how important relationships are. We cannot do anything in isolation but we can we network, we can collaborate, and do things together,” she said.