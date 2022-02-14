Beer fest and soup cook-off planned for Saturday

The second annual Elkin BrrrFest and Great American Soup Off are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at The Liberty’s Coley Hall in downtown Elkin. The festival will include live music by The Box Dog and Friends, NC craft beers and a soup and chili cookoff.

Breweries featured at the event this year will include Angry Troll, Skull Camp, Goose and the Monkey, and King Canary. General admission is free with beer available for purchase.

Tasting tickets for the Great American Soup Off competition are $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 12 and under. This will be the 10th year of the Great American Soup Off, a tradition in Elkin with area residents showing off their best soup or chili recipes for the chance at awards. The Soup-Off first began in 2008, organized by Leighanne Martin Wright and Suzanne Puckett, who owned Royall’s Soda Shop at the time.

A panel of secret judges will award the Judge’s Choice Award which will be a $100 prize, said Puckett. Tasters will vote for their favorite soup which will be honored with the People’s Choice Award, a prize of $50.

“I’m excited it is our 10th year of the Soup Off. I’m also excited to partner with Explore Elkin this year to host this cook off alongside the BrrrFest. We’d like to thank Cicely McCulloch for allowing us to use the large space in Coley Hall which allows us to have more entries for the contest,” said Puckett. “I also want to thank Leighanne who continues to assist with the event though she no longer lives in Elkin.”

The deadline to register as a cook for the Soup Off is 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 17. To register visit libertycatering.com.

All proceeds from the Soup Off will be donated to Tri-County Christian Ministries.

The soup tastings will begin at 11 a.m. while supplies lasts. Beer will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The BrrFest and Soup Off are hosted by Explore Elkin and Angry Troll Brewing.