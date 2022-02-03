‘Scouting for Food’ drive planned for Feb. 12

The Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Elkin and the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club will be assisting Scouts of the Seven Rivers District of the Old Hickory Council, BSA with its annual Scouting for Food event.

Scouts will be collecting food on Saturday morning, Feb. 12 throughout the area. Due to the pandemic, pre-distribution of collection bags is limited. For those who did not receive a bag prior to the event and wish to donate, the VFW and Rotary Club are asking area residents to bring non-perishable food items to the Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge Street, for the food drive. Volunteers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 12.

All food collected will be donated to Tri-C Ministries and area blessing boxes.