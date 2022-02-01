Pickle Ball players raise funds to honor fellow player

Mickey Carter was an avid pickle ball player who hoped to see official pickle ball courts built in Elkin.

In memory of a friend and devoted player of the sport pickle ball, other Elkin-area players are hoping to continue raising funds to build official pickle ball courts in Elkin. Mickey Carter, who passed away on Jan. 16, was an avid fan of the sport and had already been working to get funds together for the project.

“Mickey was a very athletic person. He played tennis for a long time and when the sport of pickle ball began to gain popularity he got into that,” explained Elkin Parks and Recreation Director Adam McComb.

Though Elkin does not currently have official pickle ball courts, the players have adapted to play the game inside the Rec Center in colder months and on the tennis courts during warmer months.

“It’s a very social group, and a social game,” McComb said. “He [Mickey] just really enjoyed it. It was a daily thing for him and still is a daily thing for the other pickle ball players.”

Pickle Ball, for the uninitiated, is something of a cross between ping pong and tennis. It is played with a whiffle ball and a hard paddle but the court is smaller than a normal tennis court. The game is always played with doubles. In Elkin, players have adapted to make the sport work on the regular tennis courts, or inside the Rec gymnasium.

“It’s just a fun little game that has kind of caught on,” McComb said. Around a dozen or more players come daily to play the game, he said.

McComb said that Carter was very involved and energetic and had approached him years ago about raising funds to build official pickle ball courts. Carter’s death has now spurred on other members of the group to continue pursuing the project, with hopes of having courts built sometime this calendar year.

McComb said a site has been identified at Crater Park as a possible location for the pickle ball courts. The project is estimated to cost around $70,000 to $80,000 dollars. In addition to funds raised by the group, McComb said they hope to get some matching grant funds.

To learn more, or to donate towards the pickle ball court project, contact the Elkin Rec Center at 336-258-8917.