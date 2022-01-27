Yadkin deputies honored at County meeting

Sheriff Ricky Oliver recognizes Lieutenant Rodney Wiles for his completion of the Jail Administration Institute of Leadership.

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners met Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 pm. Originally scheduled for the prior week, this meeting was rescheduled due to the adverse weather that affected the County on Jan. 18.

Sheriff Ricky Oliver recognized Sharron Diaz for her advanced law enforcement certificate. This award is not easily obtained and is gained through a combination of training and experience in law enforcement. Sheriff Oliver also recognized Lieutenant Rodney Wiles for his completion of the Jail Administration Institute of Leadership. This Institute of Leadership has only 41 graduates making Lieutenant Wiles part of a small elite group. Both Deputies have extensive successful careers and these awards show their dedication to serving the citizens of Yadkin County, Oliver said.

During the business portion of the meeting, Commissioners approved funds to be appropriated for Building Capital Expenditures. These funds will be used on multiple contracts related to the renovations of Yadkin County buildings. These buildings need essential upgrades in order to better provide services for residents. The construction contracts approved include asbestos removal, HVAC replacement, roof repairs, electrical work, plumbing and flooring services. The properties included in the renovations are the Old Cooperative Extension Building 209 E Elm St, Yadkinville, 102 E Elm St and a retaining wall repair at 205 Jackson St, Yadkinville.

A press release from the County said, “The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is committed to providing top of the line facilities for the public and employees. The renovation of these buildings will provide much needed space for services to be provided to Yadkin County citizens.”

For additional information please contact the Clerk to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, Tanya Gentry at 336-849-7513 or tgentry@yadkincountync.gov.