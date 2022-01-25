Boy Scout project adds new signs to Jonesville Greenway

Boy Scout Allen Butcher places additional trail signs on the Jonesville Greenway as part of his Eagle Scout project.

During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Jonesville Town Council approved Spring Bulk Pick-up dates for April 4 -8. Spring clean-up items will include: mattresses, appliances, furniture, carpet, yard debris (cut, bagged/tied and bagged leaves). Televisions will be picked up at a charge of $10 per TV. Items not included in the bulk pick-up are liquids, chemicals, paints/oils, batteries, tires, computers. The clean up is only for Jonesville Town residents and no commercial or outside of town limits pickups.

Allen Butcher, member of Boy Scout Troop 699 at Flat Rock Baptist Church in Hamptonville, gave a special presentation to the council during the meeting on his recent Eagle Scout Project.

Butcher started planning his Eagle Scout Service Project in August of 2020 but due to COVID and two five-hundred year floods there were a few delays. His project was Direction and Distance Signs on the Jonesville Greenway. He completed his project on Dec. 21, 2021. The signs begin at the Trailhead Park at the end of Plaza Street in Jonesville and are placed along the 2+ mile developed Greenway Trail. Butcher provided leadership for nine other volunteers who helped with his project. Local businesses helped also, with camp host Robin Hall from RiverWalk RV and owner Kasius Stanley from Hometown RV, assisting with putting up signs. The finished project added five larger distance/direction signs and and smaller “Trail” signs. The five main signs also are topped with the towns newest “Discover Jonesville” sign, the addition of these signs made the total project 40 individual signs added to the Jonesville Greenway. The project recorded a total of 57.5 man hours to complete. The project had a budget of $450, but actual cost was reduced to $237.71 by donations of materials for the project.

Butcher is 15 years old and is a sophomore at the Yadkin Early College in Yadkinville. He enjoys school and is active in Interact Club, BETA Club and Robotics Club. He is also very active in youth ministry at his home church of Boonville Baptist. Butcher plans to seek a degree in Engineering and has expressed interest in joining the Air Force in the future.

Butcher is currently serving as the Senior Patrol Leader in his scout troop, the senior patrol leader is responsible for the troop’s overall operation. With guidance from the Scoutmaster, he takes charge of troop meetings, of the patrol leaders’ council, and of all troop activities.

Butcher said he enjoys giving back to the community and has logged service hours with the Jonesville Trails Association, Yadkin Valley Cycling Club, and Elkin Valley Trails Association, just to name a few. He plans to continue to be active in the Boy Scouts and grow as a leader through his experiences.