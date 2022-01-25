Appalachian State to open lab school at Elkin Elementary

An innovative program will bring new educational opportunities for some Elkin Elementary School students next school year. Appalachian State University has announced a partnership with Elkin City Schools to open the university’s second laboratory school aimed at enhancing student education, improving outcomes and providing high-quality teacher and principal training.

Under the plan — which was developed in collaboration with Elkin City Schools leaders and approved by the Elkin City Schools Board of Education on Dec. 13 — a lab school will open at Elkin Elementary School in August 2022. The “school-within-a-school” model will serve approximately 100 students in second through fourth grades.

“The purpose of the lab school is to improve student performance and to provide real-world experiences for the preparation of future teachers and school administrators,” said Elkin Schools Superintendent Myra Cox.

Cox said students who might need “an innovative approach to learning” are being specifically targeted as participants for the Lab School.

“Teachers will try different strategies to reach and teach all ability levels of students,” Cox explained. “Invitations will be sent to the students who we think could grow academically in an innovative school setting.”

The “school-within-a-school” will officially be called the Appalachian State University Academy at Elkin, or The Academy at Elkin, for short, Cox said.

The lab school will be one of nine in the state as part of the University of North Carolina System Lab School initiative, which was established by the N.C. General Assembly in 2016 to improve student performance and provide real-world experience for the preparation of future teachers and school administrators.

The Appalachian State University Academy at Middle Fork opened in Walkertown in 2018 in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. With the opening of the Elkin lab school, App State will be the only UNC System institution to operate two lab school programs.

“App State has a strong legacy of preparing educators to lead and serve in our state and beyond,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “It is a testament to the quality of our College of Education leadership and faculty, and of our teachers and administrators at the Academy at Middle Fork, that we have been asked by the Board of Governors to open a second lab school. App State remains steadfast in our commitment to recognize the promise each student possesses, and we look forward to applying this same dedication to our partnership with Elkin City Schools.”

“I want to thank the Elkin City Schools school board and Superintendent Myra S. Cox for their leadership and for their dedication to all students and educators,” Everts continued.

Lab school employees, including a principal, teachers and support staff, will be hired by App State and will be university employees. App State will establish the school’s academic and conduct standards, and the chancellor will establish a school advisory board. The lab school is a five-year initiative with the option to renew for an additional five years. Current Elkin teachers will be encouraged to apply, said Cox. Those hired for the Lab School will have access to free classes through ASU and other professional development support.

Lab schools, according to the UNC System, are committed to addressing the academic, social and emotional needs of all students and harnessing the benefits of partnerships to strengthen learning, teaching and school leadership. App State’s Reich College of Education has developed a lab school model based on innovative, evidence-based teaching and leadership methods, and Elkin City Schools’ partnership with the university provides access to additional resources and special programming for students, teachers and school leaders, including professional development, curriculum sharing opportunities and a pipeline for teacher and principal recruitment.

“We’re just excited that they are going to be on our campus,” said Cox. The Academy at Elkin lab school will be housed in six mobile units located behind the elementary school.

Students enrolled in the lab school will remain a part of the school for three years, unless the parents decide it is not a good fit for their student.

“It’s truly an amazing opportunity for our students and our community,” said Cox. “Our students will receive hands-on-hand experiential learning, they will focus on problem-based (project-based) learning. The class size will be about 15 students per classroom with teacher and a teacher’s assistant.”

“It’s really student-focused with a small teacher to student ratio with supplemental or enhanced instructional support in the classroom with TAs,” Cox continued. “There will also be an instructional coach on site to help coach teachers in strategies and methods for different iterations of teaching and learning, just to see what works for kids. We’re really hoping to see kids grow in their academics, but also in a smaller environment they’ll also grow socially, emotionally and just really have a well-rounded school experience.”

Cox said she expects the program will provide great benefits not only to the elementary students in the program, but for teachers and administrators in training.

“ASU is going to be a wonderful partner in education because they are focused on creating a pipeline of teachers and principals. We will have access to Appalachian’s professors and interns, student teachers, potential candidates for school based administrators who will come into the lab school. All of them will be working right alongside the teachers and all of the instructional support people will be working with students for more individualized instruction,” said Cox. “It’s two fold, it’s a great place for our students to learn and it will be a great place for those in teacher-prep and administrator -prep to learn.”

For more information about the UNC System Lab School initiative, visit www.northcarolina.edu/unc-laboratory-schools.