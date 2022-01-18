Hospital and other area businesses honored at Chamber gala

Staff members and leaders of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital accept the Member of the Year award on behalf of the hospital from the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. Town Manager Michael Pardue and Jonesville Commissioner Anita Darnell accept the beautification award on behalf of the Jonesville Greenway. Salem Christian Academy is honored with the Education Award from the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. Denny and Shannon Lazar of the Elkin Vine Line are honored with an award from the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. Chamber member Marty Roberts of Rid-a-Bug receives both the Ambassador of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards from the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce during a banquet held on Saturday evening in Dobson.

DOBSON — The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members with a Mardi Gras themed gala hosted at The Barn at Heritage Farm on Saturday evening. Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, and Chamber Board Member Marty Roberts of Rid-a-Bug, were the big winners of the night, each claiming two of the evening’s honors.

Chamber President David Steelman said there were a record number of nominees this year.

Roberts was presented with the Ambassador of the Year and Johnsie Hudpseth Volunteer of the Year awards.

“He’s always got such a positive attitude and he’s involved in so many good things,” said Chamber President David Steelman. “If we had more people like him we’d be dangerous!”

Hammes was presented with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital received the Chamber Member of the Year award, which Hammes and other Hugh Chatham leaders and board members accepted.

While accepting the award on behalf of the hospital, Hammes gave a brief speech praising the continued work of healthcare workers in the community.

“Hugh Chatham is a special place,” said Hammes. “It has been around for 90 years and it has not only survived but thrived. Any recognition that this group gets is a direct result of those who right now are working in the Emergency Department, who are working with patients in our COVID unit, and our intensive care unit providing breathing treatments, performing diagnostic tests and comforting those who may not have much left but to be comforted. We’ve got nearly 1,000 team members who give so selflessly and they’re the most courageous, resilient and caring people I’ve ever known,” said Hammes.

Other area businesses in the Elkin area and beyond were also recognized with awards from the Chamber.

Honored with the Rebel Good Tourism Award was the Elkin Vine Line, owned and operated by Denny and Shannon Lazar.

“It just amazes me what they’ve done,” Steelman said, noting that clients of the Vine Line not only visit area wineries but stay in the local hotels and dine in the restaurants.

The Education Excellence Award was presented to Salem Christian Academy in Dobson.

The Jonesville Greenway was honored with the Community Beautification Award. The two RV Parks, Hometown RV Park and Riverwalk RV Park in Jonesville were also noted for their contributions to beautification near the Jonesville trail.

Jonesville Town Manager Michael Pardue and Commissioner Anita Darnell accepted the award on behalf of the town.

Elkin’s The Wisdom Table wine bar, owned and operated by Jeremy and Crystal Stamps, was presented with the Innovation Award.

“It’s a plus, plus, plus to downtown Elkin,” Steelman said of The Wisdom Table in the former Belk building at 101 E. Main St.

