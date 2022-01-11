‘Struck at the Crossroads in Boonville’ book supports library

BOONVILLE — A “dusty box of tattered letters” discovered in an attic are now part of a book entitled “Struck at the Crossroads in Boonville,” by historian and Boonville native Allen Paul Speer, III.

Speer is following in his mother Frieda’s footsteps as not only a lover of books but avid supporter of the Boonville library. Land for the library was donated by Frieda and Speer has continued to honor his mother’s memory by setting up an endowment through the North Carolina Community Foundation for the library.

“For the next year I’m going to try to raise money to increase the amount of funds in the endowment,” said Speer. “The publication of the book was to kick off that fundraiser.”

“Struck at the Crossroads in Boonville” is largely based on correspondence between Speer’s great grandparents Aaron Smith Speer and Mattie Cleveland Thompson. Speer said the letters were discovered in a box in his cousin’s Jim and Patty Speer’s attic.

“I spent time transcribing the letters and I thought, there’s a bigger story here, primarily because the polarization of the 1890s is very similiar to what’s going on now,” Speer explained.

How Speer’s great grandfather was able to navigate those challenges is part of the story. The book chronicles the courtship between Speer’s great grandparents but also shares some of the history and cultural and political themes of the late 1890s in Boonville.

“It all really revolves around the Boonville School,” Speer added. “There are some extraordinary success stories of people who went through the school, people who did really remarkable things.”

Copies of the book are available for purchase at the Boonville Community Library with proceeds benefitting the library.

