Roundabout construction starting in Wilkes County

HAYS – A new roundabout is coming to Wilkes County that will enhance traffic flow and traffic safety.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation may start construction as early as this week to build the circular intersection at Traphill Road and Yellow Banks Road in Hays.

Tri-County Paving of West Jefferson earned the $1,011,695 contract, which calls for completion of the project in November. The new roundabout will reduce speeds on Traphill Road, provide easier access to Traphill Road from Yellow Banks Road, and reduce the possibility of T-bone and head-on crashes.

The intersection will remain open during construction. However, traffic patterns may fluctuate based on the daily construction, and flaggers may be necessary at times. The contractor will reduce activities to allow for peak-hour school traffic to and from the nearby elementary, middle and high schools.

Nearly 300 roundabouts have been installed across North Carolina since 2010, and this will be the second involving Yellow Banks Road. Roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. They also help congestion and backups more typically found at traditional intersections.