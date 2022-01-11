Scholarship fundraiser exceeds goal

In its first year of operation, the Blue and Gold Scholarship, organized and largely funded by Elkin High School alumni, has supported six Elkin students as they pursue education for careers in vocational-technical fields.

A group of alumni began organizing for the scholarship in November of 2020 and the group began its fundraising campaign last year, with a big push at the end of the year with a goal of raising $25,000.

Scholarship Administrator Doug Reinhardt said at first he thought the end of year timing around the busy holiday season might not be beneficial for the fundraising campaign, but he quickly saw that donors were in the giving spirit as the group exceeding its goal by $5,000.

Reinhardt said it was all about giving back to the hometown and one’s alma mater. Donors often opted to donate in honor of a favorite teacher, maybe a group they were involved with as a student such as the football team, or in member of classmates who have passed away.

The scholarships are geared toward students who are studying in fields critically-needed in the Elkin community — nursing, medical technology, computerized machining, electrical contracting, law enforcement and commercial art.

“We have also arranged internships for two of these students and are working toward providing internships for all our scholarship awardees who wish to participate in one,” Reinhardt explained.

Caleb Minton and Thomas Kellam were paired with internships at Vulcan Materials over the summer as part of the program. Minton is pursuing CNC machining at Surry Community College and Kellam is in the SCC electrician’s courses.

Also receiving the inaugural Blue and Gold scholarships were Blane Macy, Brandon Mullis, Katie Kellam and Kayla Felts.

Reinhardt said he hopes the scholarship program will continue to grow with more alumni contributing each year. The group also plans to pursue grant funding to support the scholarship.

Later this year the group also plans to host a school-wide reunion.

To donate to the Blue and Gold Scholarship, make check payable to the Blue and Gold Alumni Scholarship and mail to: Doug Reinhardt, 147 E. Edison Dr., Statesville, NC 28625. To donate by credit/debit card or for more info, visit BlueandGoldScholars.com.