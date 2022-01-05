Elkin School Board to hold special meeting regarding face coverings

The Elkin City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting by electronic means at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §143-318.13(a). The purposes of this meeting are (1.) to consider the Board of Education’s policy on the use of face coverings and (2.) to consider the school district’s budget. The access information for members of the public to participate in this meeting can be found on the Elkin City Schools website.

For further information regarding this meeting, please contact the Elkin City Schools at 336-835-3135.