Miniatures bring big joy for dollhouse maker

Step inside a miniature home built lovingly by Carol Jernigan. A photo of the Jernigan’s State Road home which was the inspiration for the dollhouse sits beside the dollhouse display. A brass fan, miniature paintings and handmade draperies adorn the dollhouse sitting room. A miniature berry tart sits on a tiny tea cart in the dollhouse kitchen. Teeny tiny coffee mugs with Carol and Perry’s names on them sit on the dollhouse dining room table.

‘Joy’ is the word Carol Jernigan uses to describe the sometimes painstaking process of the past few years as she has worked to build a dollhouse that is a close replica of the State Road home she and husband Perry lived in for 23 years. A kit from a shop in Mocksville is what she used to begin the process but the dollhouse has taken on a life of its own over the years as she meticulously worked on staining her own wood floors, hand-stapling each roof shingle, building tiny furniture and more.

Carol said she had purchased one dollhouse kit but discovered it was just cardboard. She then found a shop in Mocksville, which is sadly now closed, and there she found dollhouse kits in a variety of styles such as Cape Code, Williamsburg and more.

“I just fell in love with it,” she said.

The kit came in a flat box and the shop owner helped her to construct the shell of the house and it all took off from there.

“It was very addicting,” Carol said. “I kept buying pieces to go in it. I put down hardwood floors myself. I put three coats of varnish on those floors. I started buying accessories for the inside.”

The Smithsonian catalogue, which would sometimes feature dollhouse furniture in period styles, was one place Carol said she would look for pieces to go inside her dollhouse.

The dollhouse is in the Williamsburg style, a favorite of her husband Perry. Just like their former home in State Road, Carol added brick ends and two chimneys and also painted the house yellow with dark green shutters.

“Perry actually painted the shutters,” she added. The Jernigan’s son also got in on the dollhouse project, laying the tile in the tiny kitchen.

“Our son laid our bathroom tile in our house and so I bought the smallest tile I could find and he actually laid the tile in the dollhouse kitchen,” Carol explained.

Carol’s friend Peggy Couch has also helped her along the way with the dollhouse project.

“She likes miniatures as much as I do,” Carol said.

The dollhouse is full of many tiny details such as miniature paintings on the wall, lamps that actually work and on the dining room table, two tiny coffee mugs with the names Perry and Carol on them. Tiny drawers in the replica antique dresses actually open and a miniature tart sits atop the tiny tea cart in the dollhouse kitchen.

Carol used her basement workshop to work on the dollhouse but Perry recently surprised her by bringing the dollhouse upstairs so it could be on display in their home entryway. It was decorated with miniature Christmas lights and wreaths for the holiday season and Carol said she does hope to keep it on display and decorate it for other holidays as well. She already has some miniature pumpkins for Halloween.

“I am remarkably proud of her,” Perry said of Carol’s longtime project on the dollhouse.

