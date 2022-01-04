Take a hike

Bob Hillyer, right, leads a group of hikers from Grassy Creek to Carter Falls on New Year’s Day 2022. Samantha Leidner. Evelyn Bussell and Michelle Grissom dip their toes in the water at the top of Carter Falls during a New Year’s Day group hike hosted by the Elkin Valley Trails Association.

The Elkin Valley Trails Association continued its annual tradition of hosting a group hike on New Year’s Day. The hike, which began at Grassy Creek and continued on the Forest Bathing Trail and then on to Carter Falls, was attended by 16 people this year, including several visitors to the area.

Pals Evelyn Bussell, of Raleigh; Samantha Leidner, of Louisburg; and Michelle Grissom, of Sanford are avid nature lovers and frequent hikers all around the state. The trio came decked out with New Year’s headgear to celebrate the start of 2022.

Grissom said she completed more than 100 hikes in 2021 around the state and in South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and even Utah. She said she is a small-town girl and loves spending time in Elkin, a secret she likes to keep for herself.

“Elkin is exceptional,” she said. “I tell no one about it!”

The weather was unseasonably warm for the hike and Bussell, Leidner and Grissom took advantage of the warm temps with a refreshing toe dip in the water at the top of Carter Falls.

EVTA member Bob Hillyer lead the group and shared bits of history and details about the area trails along the way.

“The year 2022 needed to be started with a great event and a simple hike in the woods certainly qualified,” said Hillyer.

He said the association is looking forward to the year ahead and new projects being completed, in particular the proposed Bridge of Dreams which will span the lower cascades of Carter Falls.

“We’re looking forward to 2022 being a really blue ribbon year with the bridge going in. It’s going to be a good year,” he said.