2021: Year in review

Trips for Kids, a group offering bike trail rides for area youth, was established in January of 2021. Andrew and Sarah McWilson pose for a photo with their completed mural in downtown Elkin. Patients await their COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic held by Hugh Chatham Hospital in Elkin. First United Methodist Church offers a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service in 2021. Young Miss Blueberry Perry Kim shows off the weight of a field pumpkin during the 2021 Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival in Elkin. Bridge of Unity members pose for a photo with Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop following the reading of a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth. John Shelton, longtime Surry County EMS Director, passed away unexpectedly in January of 2021. Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams addresses the crowd during an unveiling ceremony for the new Gold Star memorial at Elkin Municipal Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to cast a shadow on 2021 but amid the ongoing public health crisis there was some return to normalcy as area health agencies began rolling out the vaccine.

“It means a lot to me,” J. B. Martin of Dobson said just after he got his first dose of the vaccine in January at a clinic held by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital at the Trails and Heritage Center in Elkin. “There are a lot of people around me that’s either got it or had it. I’ve had some friends who died from it. I’m glad we’ve got a vaccine.”

With sun streaming in through the windows of the Heritage Center that Wednesday and a steady flow of patients arriving for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there was a joyful atmosphere at the clinic. The response from those coming to the clinic was extremely positive, said Andrew Tate, chief practice officer and VP of ambulatory services for Hugh Chatham.

The year also began on a heartbreaking note in Surry County with the loss of longtime Surry County EMS Director John Shelton. Shelton, 67, was found dead at his home in Flat Rock on Jan. 17, 2021. After starting as a paramedic in 1977, he became head of the Surry Emergency Medical Service in 1985, and more recently also served as county medical examiner in addition to his role as emergency services director.

“I’ve never met anybody who gave so much to this community and region that he did,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said in special remarks during a meeting of the Mount Airy town board following Shelton’s death.

January 2021 saw the start of a new internship program geared for career placement of Surry and Yadkin County students. Surry-Yadkin Works is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create an innovative and unique approach to a regional internship program.

A new program, Trips for Kids, was also started in Elkin in January. The new program seeks to connect kids with the great outdoors via trail rides on bicycles.

As Spring began area churches found creative ways to observe sacred traditions such as offering a drive-thru Ash Wednesday ceremony.

The placing of ashes in the form of a cross on the forehead is a ceremony observed by many Christian denominations as a symbol of the sacrifices of Jesus and reminder of mortality. Pastor Mike Shuford of Elkin First United Methodist said it was heartbreaking to him in 2020 when Holy Week services could not happen in person due to the pandemic. “We’ve had to give up so much over this pandemic and I’m just not ready to give this up,” he said of offering the drive through option for Ash Wednesday in 2021.

In May Elkin honored the families of veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their nation by unveiling a Gold Star monument at Elkin Municipal Park.

“We intend this to be a place of healing and reflection, we want the families to know that their loved ones have not been forgotten,” said Jon Garing, Chairman of the Gold Star Committee which raised funds for the monument.

The unveiling ceremony, held during Memorial Day weekend, was widely attended by area Gold Star families, veterans and supporters as well as numerous members of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group which honors POW and MIA members of the armed services.

The monument in Elkin, part of the Hershel Woody Williams Foundation which seeks to “honor, recognize, and serve Gold Star Families,” is the 84th such statue in the country. There are two additional Gold Star monuments in the eastern part of the state in Wilmington and in Carteret County, this is the only Gold Star memorial in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Williams, the last remaining World War II Marine to wear the Medal of Honor, took part in the ceremony, sharing several poems and readings reflecting on those who have lost loved ones in service.

“This is a day of a new beginning for this community,” Williams told the large crowd. “This is a special day for memories, a day to ensure those of the past who served America will be remembered. For those loved ones who sacrificed one of their own, for America, and for all of us.”

Elkin welcomed a host of visitors in June with the return of the N.C. Trail Days festival. The four-day festival kicked off amid the first days of relaxing social distancing guidelines and offered an opening for more people to venture out to public events.

“It was a great opportunity to have people gather in and around downtown to explore the trails, support local businesses and regain a sense of normalcy after such a turbulent past year,” said organizer Danielle Key. “The goals of this festival are multifaceted, but focus on trail use, environmental stewardship, the support of local entities, increased community involvement and a means of promoting Elkin as a true ‘Trail Town.’”

More than 250 hikers traversed area trails as part of about 30 guided hikes throughout the festival. Participation in guided hikes may have actually been higher, organizers said, because many hikers did not register in advance. At least one-third of the hikes were at capacity, Key said.

A new mural painted on a large wall in downtown Elkin, across from the Tribune office, also served as a celebration of the area trails. The mural by artists Andrew and Sarah McWilson depicts a scene from the nearby Forest Bathing Trail at Grassy Creek.

“We wanted to bring that intentionality of the Forest Bathing Trail to the downtown area,” Andrew said.

A photo taken of Sarah on the trail serves as the model for the mural.

“We like including the human form,” Andrew explained. “I think when you see a larger than life human form on a wall it not only gives the wall a bit of a life and a bit of a spirit, it just seems alive. That’s something we’re definitely attracted to is just telling that human story.”

While the image is of Sarah, the couple said they hope viewers will be able to see themselves in the art.

“The whole idea wasn’t about it being a specific person, this whole idea was allowing the viewer to connect with the story that it was anyone finding that feeling in nature,” Sarah said.

A Juneteenth celebration held in Elkin was another high point in the year. The celebration in Elkin was a joyous one featuring food, music, face painting, games and more. Food trucks from across the state featured seafood, soul food and sweets. A BBQ cookoff was the afternoon highlight of the event.

“It’s a celebration of freedom. This is America. It’s not black, it’s not white, this is America’s freedom celebration,” said Clarence Gray, one of the organizers with Bridge of Unity.

Mayor Sam Bishop read a Juneteenth proclamation during the festivities which read, in part, “The Town of Elkin encourages all people to observe Juneteenth as a day to reflect on and learn from the past, a day of healing and renewal, and a day to spur on efforts to build a brighter future.”

Bridges Academy charter school, located at 2587 Pleasant Ridge Road, announced in June that it would close its doors after 25 years as investigations began into financial irregularities continues.

A Jonesville man on federal probation was charged following a shooting at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin on Sept. 11. Yosef Amiel Handy, of 110 South Jonesville Boulevard, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Injured in the shooting were Marty Allan Benge, of Boonville, and Devan Ray Gaddy, of Grover, both received non-life threating gunshot wounds.

Summer and Fall saw the return of several other annual festivals and events including celebrations of July 4th, the Reevestock Music Festival, Pumpkin Festival and the Elkin High School homecoming parade.

Despite COVID-19 continuing to threaten with a new variant, the Yadkin Valley celebrated the holiday season in style with parades and the return Light Up Night in Elkin.