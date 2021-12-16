Fire damages Starmount High School football field

Firefighters work to douse a blaze near Starmount High School on Thursday.

BOONVILLE – A fire near Starmount High School on Thursday has damaged part of the school’s football field. Yadkin School’s Superintendent Todd Martin said students were not on campus at the time of the fire.

“Earlier this afternoon a fire began at a trailer on property adjacent to Starmount High School,” Martin said on Thursday. “The fire spread to school property and burned a portion of the Starmount football field.”

Martin said area fire departments including Arlington, West Yadkin, Yadkinville and Boonville along with Yadkin EMS and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded.

“The fire on the field was extinguished and we are grateful for the quick response of all involved,” said Martin.

“Students are taking exams this week and testing had concluded for the day so they had already left campus when the fire began,” Martin added.