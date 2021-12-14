Northwestern Regional Library holds fundraiser for Ebooks

On Nov. 24, the Northwestern Regional Library held a drawing for a beautifully designed quilt made by Carol McDowell. McDowell has been a quilter for 27 years and is a member of the Foothills Quilters in Elkin.

Chelsea Russell of Walnut Cove was selected as the winner of the quilt. The $1,481 raised from the ticket sales will go towards purchasing Ebooks for the thirteen libraries that make up the Northwestern Regional Library System.

The Ebooks can be accessed through the Libby app or the NWRL website. Ebooks are easy to access via phone, tablet, or computer. All that is needed is a library card and a pin number.

The Northwestern Regional Libraries expressed special thanks to Bruce Cook for donating $1,000 to help purchase additional Ebooks.

For more information about the Northwestern Regional Library System, or any of its thirteen libraries, visit nwrlibrary.org.