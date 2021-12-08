Car crashes into Main Street storefront

An Elkin police officer makes notes at the scene of the wreck, where a car apparently backed into a storefront. (Megan Higgs | Elkin Tribune)

A car crashed into a storefront on Main Street in downtown Elkin today.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the car appeared to go into reverse and back through the storefront of the building in between Kennedy’s and Southern on Main.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, or what might have caused the wreck. Additional details will be published as they are available.