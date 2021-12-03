Forum planned for new town development/land use plan

The Town of Elkin is in its final stages of implementing a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) and Land Use Plan. Town staff members will be available Dec. 10 from 2-4 pm in the Conference room of Town Hall (226 N Bridge Street) to answer any questions regarding the proposed updates.

The proposed ordinances will replace the existing Zoning Ordinances and the current Subdivision Ordinances as well as update the Zoning Map. The Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at their upcoming meeting Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Elkin Town Hall to consider the adoption of a new Unified Development Ordinance.

For more information or to provide input, contact Town Planner, Sarah Harris at 336-258-8906 or email sharris@elkinnc.org.