Yadkin County 4-H’er attends national conference

Here is a picture of Sydney Tucker, who represented Yadkin County at the Nov. 26-30 National 4-H conference, at the airport in Atlanta. (Submitted photo)

A delegation of 18 North Carolina 4-H youth and three adults representing 15 counties, including Yadkin County, attended the 100th annual National 4-H Congress, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The North Carolina delegation returned home from five days in which more than 800 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the country gathered to participate in educational, service and recreational opportunities.

Sydney Tucker represented Yadkin County at the Nov. 26-30, 2021 conference. This year’s theme was “A Century of Empowering Youth” and included workshops designed to develop 4-H’ers leadership skills, plenary sessions with outstanding speakers and entertainers, and a service-learning experience during which delegates participated in hands-on service projects as well as tours and recreational opportunities throughout the city.

National 4-H Congress, a 4-H tradition for 100 years, was originally designed to recognize state and national winners. As the 4-H program has changed to meet the needs of youth today so has National 4-H Congress. This year’s event, like the ones that preceded it, recognized excellence, and provided an educational opportunity for 4-H youth.

For more information on the 4-H program in Yadkin County, contact 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Madaline Jones, at 336-849-7908 or at madaline_jones@ncsu.edu.

4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping 260,000 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide

NC State Extension is the local and statewide outreach provider of North Carolina’s preeminent research enterprise – NC State University. NC State Extension translates research-based knowledge in the areas of agriculture, food and nutrition, and 4-H youth development into everyday solutions that create economic, intellectual and societal prosperity for North Carolina.