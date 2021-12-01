Honor society writes letters for honor flight veterans

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to write letters of gratitude to veterans. These letters will be given out to veterans on the Honor Flight that leaves from Washington, D.C., on its return to the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Co-advisor, Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler says, “This year, PTK gathered 43 letters for veterans. The letters were written by PTK members, faculty, staff and students at Surry Community College as well as by local community members. All of the letters thanked veterans for their service and self-sacrifice in defense of their country.”

Jennifer Evans, a PTK member and veteran herself, wrote a letter specifically for veterans of the Vietnam War. “They hold a special place in my heart because of the way that many of them were treated when they returned home from their duty overseas,” Evans said.

The Honor Flight’s mission is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. It functions as a series of independent hubs working together to carry out the mission, with the Triad Honor Flight hub in High Point serving the local area.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s Faculty Co-advisors Dr. Kathleen Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.