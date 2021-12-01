Light Up Elkin ushers in holiday season

The Elkin High School Band, seen here in 2018, is scheduled to perform Friday during the annual Light Up Elkin celebration. Elkin Big Band with Teresa Jasper and special guest Martha Bassett are scheduled to perform Friday at the Historic Reeves Theater. Here the group performs during the 2018 Light Up Elkin gathering. Children dance with a Light Up Elkin entertainer in 2019.

If the Thanksgiving holiday and the following Shop Small Saturday weren’t signal enough that the Yuletide season is here, then this Friday’s event in downtown Elkin should make it crystal clear — the Christmas season is here.

The annual Light Up Elkin Christmas celebration is Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.

“Historic downtown Elkin will be decorated with beautiful window displays, and shops will be open late, some with live music and fun events inside their shops, and others with cider, hot chocolate or goodies,” said Laura Gaylord, Elkin Main Street manager. “Some shops are even hosting special holiday visitors for the kids from Mrs. Claus to the Grinch.”

The shops participating are along Main, Bridge, and Standard streets and a few on Market streets.

There will be kid’s crafts beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Elkin Library. As a treat, the waterfall by the library and the bridge at West Main Street will be lit up.

After 5:15 p.m., there will be free hayrides on Main Street, food trucks — Duck Donuts and A Maize-ing Kettle Korn may even be onsite a little earlier — along with pony and carriage rides at a cost of $5 each at the Farmers Market Shelter.

There will also be the Trim the Trees for Charity at the Heritage Center display, with more than 20 decorated trees — and those attending can vote for their favorite one as a way to raise money for charities.

At Candy Cane Lane, Elkin Antiques & Collectibles Mall, there will be an opportunity for a festive photo. Craft vendors will be set up at the Rock Facade Park with holiday gifts, and Belvia’s on Main will offer Face Painting and Fairy Hair.

“We are also very excited to include a live nativity this year on Market Street provided by Elkin Valley Baptist Church,” Gaylord said.

The hayride, with line-up at the Lifestore parking lot on W Main Street, will travel along Main Street and Market Street with a few drop/off and pick/up locations. Events on Market Street will be included along the hayride route if riders wish to step off for a visit. The route heads to the Foothills Arts Council after 6 p.m. for events starting at 6:30 p.m.

A second transport will be the Elkin Vine Line, which will have easy access for older visitors or those preferring a van shuttle (with heat). There will also be police officers at Bridge Street intersections on Main Street and Market Street to assist with pedestrians and hay rides at intersections, and at the Foothills Arts Center.

The Foothills Arts Center at 321 E Main St., will have a big celebration as well.

Food trucks including Mermaid’s Seafood, Dirty Joe’s Coffee, and Billy Macs Macarons, will be set up by 5 p.m., and you’ll find children’s performances — the Elkin High School Band, Pamela Wurdeman’s dancers, carolers, and others — a light up the tree ceremony and Santa arriving to visit with the little ones. After the kids entertainment, there will be live music with Joe Thrift and friends, and a holiday market with more than 30 artisans.

There will also be a free magical night of music at The Reeves Theater hosting the Elkin Big Band with Teresa Jasper and special guest Martha Bassett, featuring an evening of jazz and swing music celebrating the holiday season. Those hoping to attend with a large crowd might wish to reserve seats in advance.

“During Light Up Elkin, be sure to fill out entry forms inside downtown retail stores, for drawings to win fantastic prizes from the downtown merchants,” Gaylord said. The drawing will be held Dec. 8, “so be sure to clearly fill in your contact information.”

For more details and times, isit Elkin Main Street’s facebook page, and under events find the Light up Night event page. There is also a separate website, www.Lightupelkin.com.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the holiday fun with you, so be sure to come down for the night,” Gaylord said.