Cause of illness among Starmount sixth-graders remains unknown

The cause of reported illness among sixth-graders at Starmount Middle School on Nov. 8 remains unknown despite a detailed investigation by Yadkin County health officials.

Around 45 students were evaluated by Yadkin County EMS on Nov. 8 with around 20 students reporting vomiting. Other symptoms reported by students were nausea, headache, dizziness, and stomach pains.

Many of those students that were sick were feeling better before the end of the day and many of them were at school the next day as well, reported health and school officials.

The cause of the illness was suspected to be a food product served that day but the investigation, including the timeline and the observations of the students’ behavior who were feeling unwell, suggest that the symptoms were not caused by a food related illness, according to a press release from the Yadkin County health department.

“The investigation centered around a chicken product, as that was the sole difference in food choices between the 6th grade students and the other grades, as the product was being sampled/piloted by the 6th grade that day,” stated the release. “The product had been previously piloted by the two other grades the week before.”

According to the release, members of the investigation team collected data by means of staff interviews, onsite inspection, lab testing of food samples and food intake recall surveys of students.

“Based on the information and data collected, the investigation team is unable to determine a known cause of the illness experienced by a portion of the 6th grade class of Starmount Middle School,” the release stated. “The findings suggest that this is unlikely to be a food-related incident. The chicken product prepared and sampled on Nov. 8 was the same shipment and lot as those prepared the week before without incident. They were precooked upon arrival and therefore could not have been served raw or undercooked. They were also prepared accordingly, being cooked to an adequate temperature. Samples of the piloted foods were tested for Staphylococcal enterotoxin and the results were negative. There was no cleaning when the food was prepared that would create the possibility of chemical contamination. In addition, the trays of samples were monitored by cafeteria staff the duration of the meal period. There was no indication that there were issues with the food prior to arrival or during (or result of) preparation, and the timing of the illness indicates that it was not likely related to a school prepared food product.”

In a statement regarding the incident, Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said, “I am appreciative that the health department investigation was so thorough.”

“It is good to know that this incident was not caused by any food that was served or a foodborne illness. The procedures that our school nutrition staff half to abide by when preparing food were followed to the letter, as were the serving procedures. Additionally, the health department investigation showed there were no cleaning procedures or cleaners that caused this illness. I am grateful to all who worked to investigate this matter,” he added.