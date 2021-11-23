Cardboard City raises fund for The ARK

Members of the Elkin High School Beta Club take part in the Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The Ark. The East Wilkes cheerleading squad snuggle up in their box during the Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The ARK.

In sync with Homeless Awareness Week, Cardboard City for the ARK was held on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Visitor Center on Standard Street in downtown Elkin. Cardboard City is always held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and is the largest and most supported fundraiser that the ARK organizes.

Cardboard City for the ARK started in 2014 and was the idea of founding member Jane Motsinger. Cardboard City was inspired by the “get out of jail” fundraising concept and how it could relate to homelessness. Cardboard City is a fun way to raise money, promotes an awareness of homelessness, and gives people an opportunity to experience what it might be like to live on the street if it is only for a couple of hours, organizers explained.

Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Visitor Center proved to be an excellent venue for Cardboard City as it is easily accessible, and it attracted the attention of downtown visitors who came by to see “what was going on”. As the end of the event was approaching, a couple came by and donated money for all the volunteers. All fifteen volunteers raised donations to get “out of the box.”

The weather was cold, and the moon was full and bright for the ARK seventh annual Cardboard City. The volunteers, some first-time participants and others seasoned participants, created an atmosphere of enthusiastic and fun for this event, organizers said. The boxes this year had innovative themes plus some of the volunteers made and set up multiple boxes. The Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital boxes represented departments at the hospital, Longtown United Methodist Church had at least seven boxes and provided an entire cardboard city, East Wilkes High School cheerleaders and Kristy’s Dance Academy entertained with cheers and dancing, and all volunteers and supporters having a good time.

A first-time volunteer who grew up in the area, moved away, and has recently come back said that they were amazed at how many good people live in the Yadkin Valley and they had forgotten about the beauty of the community.

The ARK staff and board want to thank everyone for all the support, donations, and participation.

“We are so grateful for your continued help, love, and kindness.”