Open House held at Clingman Medical

RONDA — Clingman Medical Center & Express Care in Ronda held an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 11. Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, opened the event with some remarks on the history of the practice and the impact it has made not only on the Wilkes County, but also on neighboring counties, Surry, Yadkin and Alexander. Notable attendees included State Senator Shirley Randleman and most of the Clingman Board of Directors.

Other speakers at the event included Dr. Mary-Emma Beres, Hugh Chatham’s Medical Director of Primary Care, Wanda Hincher, Clingman Medical Center Board Chair and Dr. Alexander Snyder, a veteran and physician at Clingman.

In June of this year, the center announced it would provide greater access to quality healthcare within the community by extending hours and accepting walk-in appointments. Clingman Medical Center & Express Care, formerly Clingman Medical Center, is now open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 6:30p.m., providing exceptional care to Surry, Wilkes, and surrounding counties with four experienced providers: Dr. Alexander Snyder, Dr. Frederick Vorwald, Kendra Watts, FNP-C and Candi Branch, FNP-C.

Hugh Chatham’s Director of Primary Care Operations, Brandi Poplin, RN-BSN, said “We are excited to be able to offer extended hours to serve Clingman and surrounding areas. The support of the Clingman Medical Center board and community have been key factors in the success of the practice. We look forward to continued growth and creating access to quality health care in Wilkes County.”

To schedule an appointment, call 336-984-3003, visit https://www.hughchatham.org/appointments, or access the walk-in clinic at 3369 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670.