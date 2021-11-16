Elkin institutes new utility assistance fund

At its November meeting the Elkin Town Board approved a new policy that would allow residents to add an additional contribution on their utility bills to aid those in need.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said the idea came about after several residents asked if they could donate during the pandemic to aid those who might be in need of extra help making ends meet with their utility bills.

Though the pandemic has caused struggles for many, Cornelison said this new program was one positive outcome and will provide a new way for residents and organizations to help support those in need in the town.

The Town of Elkin Utility Donation Fund is a voluntary assistance program funded by donations from Elkin utility customers and other individuals and organizations. The town staff and the Water Committee, will work together to provides emergency assistance for low-income families and people in crisis. Only town of Elkin residential utility customers who meet the Utility Donation Fund Ordinance requirements will receive assistance with their bills. This assistance program is not available to customers of the Rhonda/ Jonesville Water/Sewer District.

Elkin utilities customers may now choose to add $1, $5, or more to their monthly utility bill. Monthly contributions will remain in effect until the customer notifies customer service they wish to discontinue. Customers may also choose to write a separate check to The Town of Elkin Utility Donation Fund Program.

Contributions to The Town of Elkin Utility Donation Fund Program may be tax deductible. The Town will provide donors with annual statements documenting the total deduction.

The information, including an interest form to participate, can be found on the town website. Those wishing to apply for assistance may also do so via the town’s website.

For more information on the Town of Elkin Utility Donation Fund, visit elkinnc.org or call 336-258-8900.