CrossFit holds competition in memory of local veteran

On Saturday Bridge Street CrossFit held a competition for its members which also served as a day to recognize and honor veterans and raise funds to support an organization that works with veterans with PTSD.

The CrossFit competition included four events that required strength and endurance, and the cumulation of points from each event reveals the winner. Gym members participated in teams of two with male and female divisions. This type competition helps individuals reach their maximum capabilities and also brings the group together to enjoy the friendly competition and each other’s success, event organizers said.

The competition was held in memory of a local veteran Derek Millaway who passed away earlier this year.

“Millaway was an Elkin native and graduate of Elkin High School. He served in the Army National Guard and spent time in Afghanistan starting at just 19 years old. He was known as a committed leader focused on the mission as well as his fellow soldiers, a caring father, and as I hear, also quite a comedian. While Derek was able to return to the US after his service, he suffered greatly and died June 30, 2021,” said Beth Shaw, one of the event organizers.

In his honor, his family requested donations to Mission 22 which helps veterans with PTSD and other challenges after their service, said Shaw.

Mission 22 offers a variety of programs that help veterans as soon as “their tour is over.” The wellness programs focus on the soldier’s adjustment as well as their families. These programs are based on the concepts resiliency and recovery, aiming to specifically address PTSD and brain injuries.

Ahead of Saturday’s competition, Shaw thanked participants for taking part in the event.

“The intensity of our efforts will demonstrate the commitment in our hearts, to veterans and the freedom and lifestyle they ensure for us all,” she told competitors.