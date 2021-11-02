New Yadkin Sheriff’s Admin building unveiled

Sheriff Ricky Oliver is joined by the Yadkin County Commissioners for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Sheriff’s Administration Building.

The new administration building for the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was officially unveiled on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The building, located at the corner of Jackson and Cherry streets in Yadkinville, will serve as the “public face of the Sheriff’s Office,” County Manager Lisa Hughes explained during the groundbreaking ceremony in October of 2019.

Hughes said there was a good turnout for Thursday’s ribbon cutting during which several local leaders, including County Chairman Kevin Austin and Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman, spoke. Special guest speaker for the celebration was North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby.

Members of the Yadkin County Veterans Council, led by Pete Knight, raised the flag during the ceremony. Also speaking during the event were Joshua Wheeler, with CPL Architects, and General Contractor Jared Simmons with Simcon.

Sheriff Ricky Oliver recognized law enforcement officials past and present who were in attendance. Oliver also thanked the Board of Commissioners for the vision for the project in building infrastructure for the future. He said he feels the new building will serve the community for years to come. Oliver said it was the first building specifically designed and built to house the Sheriff’s Office and as such will be more user friendly for staff as well as the public. The building includes a large training area, something Oliver said he was particularly proud of and excited about.

“This will allow us to bring much more training to deputies and employees of the Sheriff’s Office without them having to travel out of the county,” he said.

Oliver said he expects in the future that the training room may also be used by other law enforcement and public safety agencies in the county as well as possible education programs for the public.

Following the ribbon cutting, tours of the facility were offered by employees of the Sheriff’s Office.