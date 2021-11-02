The ARK breaks ground on new multi-purpose room

Last Wednesday, The ARK held a ground breaking ceremony at 130 Hill Street Elkin for the addition of a 300-square foot multi-purpose room.

Representatives for The ARK, a home in Elkin that provides shelter for families in need, said that the COVID-19 pandemic lead to the need for additional space in the house for families to use for activities such as remote learning and much more.

The Multi-Purpose room will allow all school age children, as well as adults, a dedicated, quite space for remote classes or tutoring. The multi-purpose room will also be used to provide a private meeting space for the guests and/or staff to meet with local, supporting agencies such as the department of social services, for parenting classes, court appointed or otherwise, visits with children and their parent(s) who are in foster care and more. The new space will also be used for Getting Ahead Life Skills classes, budget finance classes, art therapy, meditation/yoga, Bible Study or any other instruction.

The Multi-Purpose project will be funded by HUD/ESG and Garanco was awarded the bid for construction.

Betty Holthouser, president of The ARK board, welcomed attendees to the ceremony and thanked Board Members and supporters of the organization.

“We are so blessed at The ARK to have wonderful compassionate staff and dedicated board members. we are also grateful for our kind, loving, and giving community who provide the means to help us keep the doors open and provide supportive services to our guests,” Holthouser said.

She also noted that this is The ARK’s 21st year of helping families and single women in the area.

During her presentation, Holthouser also shared that an endowment fund has been established on behalf of The ARK.

”In 2020 The ARK received a generous donation from a local donor who gave funds to several non-profits in the area (Gilmer Hinson). Accordingly, The ARK founders, board of directors and staff decided to create an endowment fund which is being managed by Merrill Lynch. An endowment fund is a permanent account to ensure future funding and sustainability of The ARK. Interest received from investing the permanent fund can be used for needed projects and efforts in the future. We want to demonstrate to the community that we are dedicated to our mission and our work in the community and want The ARK to continue to help those in need,” said Holthouser.

The ARK does plan to continue with its annual Cardboard City event this year which serves as a fundraiser as well as a project to bring awareness to the plight of homelessness in the area. This year ‘s event is planned for Nov. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Visitor Center, 257 Standard St. in Elkin. Visitors may drive-through to see the volunteer boxes and donate.

“The community has always rallied love and support to The ARK and we would appreciate your help and support for this much needed project with your donation,” Holthouser added.

To learn more about The ARK, Cardboard City or to donate, contact Executive Director, Laurenn Singleton at 336-527-1637 or email theark.director@gmail.com.