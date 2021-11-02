Elkin celebrates Halloween weekend

The Niccloy family’s dog, Bernie, dressed as a lobster, claims the top prize in a pet costume contest at the Elkin Farmers Market. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune A spooky tall skeleton makes its way downtown Main Street in Elkin on Saturday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune From the spooky to the cute, all manner of costumes were seen during Halloween weekend in downtown Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune A skeleton takes a ride in a sidecar down Main Street in Elkin on Saturday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church sets the set for West Main trick or treating on Sunday night. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune A host of colorfully costumed kids take part in a contest at the Elkin Farmers Market on Saturday. Courtesy photo

It was a weekend full of spooky fun in Elkin beginning with Saturday’s Farmers Market where vendors handed out candy to kids for Halloween. Meg Mahoney, a representative for the market, said they were excited to bring this special event for kids and families and hoped it would be a way to introduce newcomers to the Farmers Market.

“We would love to see new customers come and see what we have and hopefully come back and shop with us,” she said.

The Elkin Farmers Market, located in the shelter in front of Town Hall, has more than 50 vendors that take part throughout the year with various produce, handmade goods and more. The market will continue through November then a few special Christmas markets and winter markets will take place at The Heritage Center on Standard St.

During Saturday’s market, pets and kids participated in a costume contest at the market, with some of the regular vendors serving as judges. Prize baskets were presented to the winners.

Pumpkins donated by Brandon O’Steen were available for painting by kids at the market. Mahoney said next year they hope to offer more activities such as this for kids to take part in.

The fun continued throughout the day Saturday with trick or treaters visiting downtown businesses. All manner of ghosts, superheroes, skeletons, princesses, giant dinosaurs and more could be seen traversing Main Street on Saturday.

On Halloween day, Sunday, families flocked to Elkin’s West Main Street to claim more candy. The neighborhood has been a popular haunt for trick or treaters for years. Elkin’s Police Department helped provide safety for kids and families by blocking off most of West Main from vehicular traffic for most of the evening.

Reports from residents of the street indicate that more than 1,000 children came through West Main St. on Sunday.

